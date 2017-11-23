Program provides shelter for homeless adults in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Adults experiencing homelessness in Virginia Beach can find shelter through a program.

The aptly titled Winter Shelter program provides homeless individuals with a place to sleep each night at various faith-based organizations in the city.

Those who are in need of a shelter can check in at the Lighthouse Day Support Services Center between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. each night.

The city says space is limited and is first-come, first-serve. Everyone staying in the shelter is allowed to bring one bag that can fit on their lap or under their seat on the bus.

Shelters rotate each week amongst the participating faith groups until April.

For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact Pam Shine at 757-385-5761.