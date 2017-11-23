Police: Man shot while walking along Suffolk road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Suffolk.

The man went a local hospital Wednesday to get treated for a gunshot wound police said was not life-threatening.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the man was shot by someone just after 4:30 p.m. while he was walking along Ashley Avenue, in the South Saratoga area.

No other information was released from police on Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.