Norfolk Premium Outlets opens to Black Friday shoppers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Premium Outlets have been open for several months. And like many places have started doing over the years — its stores are open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day.

The first of the shoppers started showing up more than an hour before the outlet mall was set to open.

This is the first holiday shopping season here at Norfolk Premium Outlets — which opened in June. There’s more than 50 stores here, and deals as good as 75 percent.

Stores like Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Macy’s opened up earlier in the day.

Line forming @Carters at #Norfolk Premium Outlets! First 100 shoppers get a gift card! 26 minutes until all 50+ stores open. @NorfolkPO pic.twitter.com/RhyAWr9SZe — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) November 23, 2017

WAVY’s Joe Fisher will have continuing coverage of Black Friday shopping from Norfolk Premium Outlets.