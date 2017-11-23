Norfolk police searching for suspect who robbed two stores at gunpoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police say they’re searching for a man who robbed two convenience stores in a four-day span.

The first robbery happened just before midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the Tinee Giant at 2338 E. Princess Anne Road, according to police. Four days later, the same suspect robbed the Good Time Mini Mart at 2327 Sewells Point Road just before 10:30 p.m.

In both robberies, the man was armed with a gun and demanded money from clerks. After receiving money, the suspect fled before police arrived both times.

Police say the man is thought to be in his twenties, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 160-170 pounds. In both incidents, he wore a black hooded jacket, with a red bandana covering his face.

He was armed with a red or pink handgun.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about these robberies to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.