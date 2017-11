COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (AP) — A man has been charged with setting a fire that destroyed his home in Virginia.

Media outlets report that firefighters were called to a Colonial Heights home late Wednesday. When crews arrived, the single-family house was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

Fifty-four-year-old Shannon Johnson, who, authorities say, lived in the home, was found walking nearby. He was charged with arson and is being held without bond.