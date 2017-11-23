PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Looking to put a little music into your holiday season? Then look no further than Holiday Pops! with the Virginia Symphony and the Virginia Symphony Orchestra Chorus. Led by conductor Robert Shoup, Holiday Pops will have all of the magical elements you’ve come to expect with the season, with familiar carols and plenty of holiday warmth.

