Hampton Roads families host service members for Thanksgiving

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Families in Hampton Roads opened their doors this Thanksgiving for service members too far from their own homes.

10 On Your Side anchor Don Roberts was there Thursday for the USO Adopt-A-Service Person Program held at the Hmapton Coliseum.

Everyone wants to be home for the holidays, but for some service members, it’s too far to travel and others have to work.

So families in Hampton Roads today opened up their homes and hearts so these service members can enjoy a traditional family Thanksgiving.

About 150 service members from Joint Base Langley-Eustis were awaiting their adoptive families on Thursday. The USO has provided this program for over 30 years.

USO Adopt A Service Program View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY/Don Roberts WAVY/Don Roberts WAVY/Don Roberts WAVY/Don Roberts