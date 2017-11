PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Diamond jewelry is a major purchase, but it doesn’t have to be a major headache. Randy Chivers and Alayne Vannoy can help you make sure the experience of selecting and presenting the perfect piece is one you will treasure.

Long Jewelers

2965 Virginia Beach Blvd

Virginia Beach

(757) 498-1186

LongJewelers.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Long Jewelers.