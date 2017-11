NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Norfolk 7-Eleven store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to police, an armed man entered a store on E. Little Creek Road and demanded money from the clerk.

He fled the store with cash before officers arrived. Police issued surveillance photos of the suspect this week.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.