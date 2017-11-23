PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – It’s that time of year where some people have dreams of new cars, and Casey Auto Group is glad to fill those dreams! But it is also important to fulfill other dreams, and that’s why their partnership, especially during this charitable season, with An Achievable Dream Academy is so important. Dr. Lee Vreeland gave us the details on how people can join Casey Auto group in supporting their mission.

An Achievable Dream

757-599-9472

ACHIEVABLEDREAM.ORG

And if you want more information on how Casey Auto Group supports the community or finding a new sleigh this holiday season…

Visit CaseyAuto.com or call (757) 591-1000 for more information.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Casey Auto Group