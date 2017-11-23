2 seriously injured after vehicle strikes disabled car in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route 60 in New Kent County Thursday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the 9000 block of Route 60 (Pocahontas Trail).

The trooper’s preliminary investigation revealed that two people were pushing a disabled vehicle while one was operating the steering inside the car. The disabled vehicle was struck by another vehicle from the rear and the two individuals outside the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

VSP says one of them was transported by Life Evac and the other by ambulance to MCV hospital. The individual inside the car sustained no injuries.

Both the eastbound and westbound side were closed for the landing of Life Evac helicopter. Currently, only the westbound side remains closed for further investigation. VDOT is providing assistance with any road closure.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.