What’s Happening: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Tree Lighting, and Flying Santa

November 24th – December 31st: Winter Wonderland: A Coleman Collection

This animatronic holiday exhibit features Santa, carolers and beavers from the North Pole.

The origins of this display date to more than 50 years ago from the Coleman Garden Nursery.

After walking through the exhibit, kids can partake in crafts, face-painting and tasty treats.

When: Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center

Cost: $3 Tickets

Saturday, November 25th: Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting

Meet Santa and take pictures and parade your ugly Christmas sweater with Mrs. Claus. Sing along with choral groups storytellers; even dress up your dog in their best holiday outfit at this event!

When: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: 3100 William Styron Square N., Newport News

Cost: Free

Friday, November 24th – Sunday, November 26th: Planes, Trains, and Santa

Santa makes his grand entrance in a 1941 Boeing Steerman! If weather permits, guests can take a joy ride in Boeing Steerman, as well as a Waco Aircraft. There will also be a model train show for the kids to play with. If you go, bring a doll or stuffed animal because the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is collecting toys for toys for tots.

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Military Aviation Museum

Cost: Adults $15

Kids 17 years and under free

65 yrs and Older $13

Retired or Active Duty $12

Check out a full list of Holiday Events in Hampton Roads here.