Va. Beach woman sentenced for running unlicensed daycare

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman who pleaded guilty to running an unlicensed daycare will spend a year in jail.

A judge sentenced 49-year-old Marlene Rice on Tuesday, banning her from operating a daycare or supervising children for the rest of her life.

Rice was sentenced 11 years — one year for each count — and had all but one year suspended. She must also be on good behavior for 11 years following her release.

Police showed up to Rice’s home last year after they found a baby dead in her care. An investigation showed she was watching 17 other children, without a daycare license.

Rice didn’t face charges in the baby’s death.