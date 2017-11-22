Two Hampton men charged in Newport News burglary

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Two men from Hampton have been charged for a burglary from a business in Newport News.

Police say the burglary happened at the Newport News Mart on Chestnut Avenue on Oct. 29. The investigation revealed the store’s front door had been damaged and cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes missing.

A witness on scene told officers he had observed a male exit the store with a gray bag. The unknown man ran from the front of the store to the rear of the business.

28-year-old Ajay Patrick Merrick of the 200 block of Beechwood Ln. in Hampton and 33-year-old Jeffrey Robert Merrick Jr. of the 5000 block of 81st Street in Hampton were both charged with three counts of larceny of tickets fraudulent notification of prizes, two counts of obtaining money or signatureby false pretense and one count of entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony.