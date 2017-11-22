Travel outlook for Thanksgiving 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Travelers are expected to hit roads and skies in droves ahead of Thanksgiving 2017.

AAA is expecting 1.5 million Virginians to travel during the holiday, which would be up 3.2 percent from 2016. In fact, AAA’s estimates show 2017 could see the most Thanksgiving travelers in 12 years.

Lines at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) were not too long — and slightly fluctuated — during the early morning hours of Wednesday. Experts say those early hours are the best time to travel.

Most of the flights into and out of ORF and the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport were on-time Wednesday morning. Those planning to fly should check their flight’s status before going to the aiport.

Travel weather is forecast to be clear for much of the day Wednesday, with the exception of a few showers. Some of these early morning showers were heavy, especially over the Outer Banks.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s and high 50s for much of the day, before dropping at night. Expect cooler temperatures on Thanksgiving.

WAVY will continue to monitor the flight and road conditions during the holiday.