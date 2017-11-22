Teen arrested, charged in Hampton burglary

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager has been charged for breaking into a Hampton home and stealing several items.

Police say the burglary happened Nov. 17 on Walnut Street. An investigation found someone broke into the home through one of the windows.

This person then took items including jewelry, video game equipment, fishing equipment and money.

Police say officers found the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, a short time later and took him into custody. He has since been charged with residential burglary.

