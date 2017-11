VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A road in Virginia Beach is expected to be closed for a few hours, according to police.

Virginia Beach police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that there was a single-vehicle crash on Blackwater Road.

The 5100 block of Blackwater is expected to be closed until 2 p.m.

Police are advising motorists to divert to Pocaty Road or Land of Promise Road.