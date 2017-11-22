Put the “give” in Thanksgiving

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s not always easy to know which non-profit organizations have the greatest need or the most efficient practices. That’s why the Peninsula Community Foundation does all of your research for you and directs your donation to where it can make the greatest difference. Will Bane explains how it works.

