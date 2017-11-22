Portsmouth mother seeks answers two years after son’s death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been more than two years since Portsmouth Police say 29-year-old Marquis Benton walked into a Portsmouth hospital and never came home.

His mother, Leslie Benton, believes someone out there knows who shot him.

“You don’t know what it’s like to ride down the street and tears just roll,” she said.

According to police, in September 2015, Marquis Benton and another man walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, after being shot. Benton was badly hurt and died at another hospital. Since then, no one has been charged in the case.

“I am so hurt, that the people who shot my son are able to live their life. Holidays are extremely hard. You don’t want to get up in the morning. You don’t want to live. It’s like half of my heart’s been ripped out of my chest and the other half is just shattered,” his mother said.

At the time, investigators said they were not able to find the scene of the shooting, but Benton’s mother told WAVY News she heard it happened in Prentiss Park. That’s where Portsmouth Dispatch said they got calls for gunshots into cars near Des Moines Avenue.

“I forgive you, cowards…not because I want to, because I have to for me, to go on, day to day. I have to,” Benton’s mother said.

15-year-old Marquale Benton thinks about his father on sleepless nights.

“My dad, he was Superman,” he said.

On Saturday, he’ll spend another birthday without him. His wish — for someone to come forward.

“He told me when I turn 16, he was going to buy me a car, but I don’t want a car. I just want my father back…Can you all just come out? I just want justice for my dad,” Marquale said.