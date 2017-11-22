Police: Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A teenage girl was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in Hampton.

Hampton police officials said a 15-year-old girl was walking along the area of Seldendale Drive and West Mercury Boulevard when the shooting happened.

A vehicle slowly drove up and someone inside shooting toward the girl. Officers were called to the scene just before 4 p.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital with an injury police said was not life-threatening, and was released the same day.

Police said Wednesday they were still looking for information on a possible suspect. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about this shooting.