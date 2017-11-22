Police respond to double shooting in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon double shooting at 3500 Poppy Crescent off Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say they were called around 2:06 for a firearms violation in the 1200 block of Blue Jay Drive, where a group of people had been gathered.

Minutes later, police responded to the 3500 block of Poppy Crescent across Lynnhaven Parkway for a report of two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the shootings of the two men are believed to be related to the initial call to Blue Jay Drive.

This case remains under investigation and there is no suspect information available at this time.

Stay with WAVY for updates.