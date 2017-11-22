Police: Portsmouth man wanted for numerous crimes against a minor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a Portsmouth man wanted for several violent felonies.

Portsmouth officers reported to a home on Reese Drive for a domestic dispute just after 7 a.m.

Police say officers charged 38-year-old Steven M. Holmes with numerous crimes against a minor after assessing the situation.

The charges include: attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, abduction, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a minor by custodian.

If you see Holmes or know of his whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.