Officials: Chesapeake inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died Tuesday night after having a medical emergency.
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medical responded with lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.
The inmate, 49-year-old Thomas L. Santiful, was pronounced dead an hour after he suffered the medical emergency.
Santiful was serving a year and a half sentence for two probation violations. His death is being investigated by Chesapeake police.
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation.