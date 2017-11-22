Officials: Chesapeake inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate at the Chesapeake Correctional Center died Tuesday night after having a medical emergency.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office said deputies and medical responded with lifesaving measures until EMS arrived.

The inmate, 49-year-old Thomas L. Santiful, was pronounced dead an hour after he suffered the medical emergency.

Santiful was serving a year and a half sentence for two probation violations. His death is being investigated by Chesapeake police.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation.