Norfolk man to serve nearly 16 years on child porn charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

Court records show Alfredo Martinez got 188 months — or 15 years and eight months — for the charge.

Undercover agents found that Martinez was sharing images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He was found in possession on a cellphone, external hard drive and three different computers.

Martinez will also have 20 years of supervised release once he is done serving his sentence.