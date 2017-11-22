Local kennel worker gets community service in animal cruelty case

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A worker at Coastal Dog Services in Newport News learned her punishment Wednesday for an animal cruelty charge.

A judge sentenced Jennifer Lewis for failing to provide emergency care to an injured dog. She got 50 hours of community service, can’t work with animals for 60 days, and has to pay more than $800 in court costs and restitution.

A criminal complaint shows an officer was called by someone saying their dog passed away in the car of the kennel. The dog, a chocolate lab, had several scratches on its body and bite wounds on the bottom side of its neck.

The officer reported in the complaint that Lewis, the kennel’s manager, witnessed the lab being pinned down by a bull dog that was biting its neck.

Lewis reportedly saw puncture wounds after separating the dogs — and told the officer the wounds needed sutures, but that she was waiting until morning.

This comes months after a dog named Fenway died after getting hurt at the kennel. Misdemeanor charges were filed last month against the Kennel’s owner.

