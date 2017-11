PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Former Top Chef contestant Eboni Henry has brought her talents back to Hampton Roads. Today on the show, she cooks up her fast and easy recipe for New England Clam Chowder with crispy bacon and shrimp.

ChefEboniHenry.com

Facebook: @TheOriginalTwerkingChef

Instagram & Twitter: @TwerkingChef

(888) 289-5636