Hampton Roads gets $2M for infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Matthew

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads region continues to pick up certain pieces more than a year after Hurricane Matthew.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, of Virginia, announced Wednesday that communities across Hampton Roads will be getting federal funding to repair infrastructure damaged in the October 2016 storm.

The more than $2 million will help highways in Southampton County, Chesapeake, Suffolk, and Norfolk. A second grant of just over $200,000 was awarded to help Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Gates.

In Southampton County, a sinkhole formed on Route 58 after a 66-inch pipe broke — partly due to the storm. The road was closed in December of 2016 while crews replace the pipe.

This was one small example of the damage caused by Matthew’s outer bands. Roadways across the entire region were flooded as the storm passed offshore.

The federal aid announced Wednesday matches an early estimate from the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT officials said at the time that Southampton was hit the hardest, with more than $1 million in damaged roads.

“These funds will give communities in Hampton Roads needed resources to continue repairs to area roads damaged by the storm so they can be brought back to a safe and suitable condition,” the Senators said in a statement Wednesday.

10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings recently took a look back at Matthew’s impact: