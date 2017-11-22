Currituck to continue to use paid firefighters on Knotts Island

Knotts Island, N.C. (WAVY) — Currituck County says it will continue to fund paid fire and EMS crews on the remote community of Knotts Island as a contract dispute with volunteer firefighters lingers.

The county’s Board of Supervisors voted on matter on Monday, and said it will consider a fire service tax district in the future to pay for the services.

Currituck had been staffing the Knotts Island Fire Station with paid personnel since Nov. 10, after the Knotts Island Fire Department suspended service on Nov. 8.

Volunteers say they ended service because county wouldn’t negotiate, and that there appears to be no agreement in sight.

Among their demands is one that each permanent employee at the station is a firefighter class 1 and 2 certified.

Currituck Fire-EMS says it’s asking local volunteers to assist, stressing the benefits of a combined career/volunteer department.

Virginia Beach fire crews will still be available to assist the community as part of a mutual aid agreement.