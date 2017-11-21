Va. Beach exploring proposal calling for surf park at Dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A proposal calling for a year-round surf park — among other things — for the old Dome site will be explored by Virginia Beach.

The proposal comes from Venture Realty Group — which was selected Tuesday as the preferred developer for the site by the Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority.

Venture’s proposal calls for a mixed-use development of restaurants, shops, apartments, offices and entertainment venues. These venues will be centered on the surf park, according to the proposal.

The development authority’s vote Tuesday creates an exclusive negotiation period that could lead to a development agreement with Venture.

Virginia Beach native and singer Pharrell Williams signed on as a partner in the project.

I’ve never forgotten my Virginia Beach roots and I look forward to creating something that will be enjoyed by everyone who lives in Hampton Roads, as well as those from across the country. As a development partner, I am excited to work together with the team to create something very special.”

