Va. Beach exploring proposal calling for surf park at Dome site

By Published: Updated:
Credit: Venture Realty Group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A proposal calling for a year-round surf park — among other things — for the old Dome site will be explored by Virginia Beach.

The proposal comes from Venture Realty Group — which was selected Tuesday as the preferred developer for the site by the Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority.

Venture’s proposal calls for a mixed-use development of restaurants, shops, apartments, offices and entertainment venues. These venues will be centered on the surf park, according to the proposal.

Related: Four companies looking to develop old dome site

The development authority’s vote Tuesday creates an exclusive negotiation period that could lead to a development agreement with Venture.

Virginia Beach native and singer Pharrell Williams signed on as a partner in the project.

I’ve never forgotten my Virginia Beach roots and I look forward to creating something that will be enjoyed by everyone who lives in Hampton Roads, as well as those from across the country.  As a development partner, I am excited to work together with the team to create something very special.”

Deanna LeBlanc will have more coverage on this story later today.