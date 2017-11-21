Va. Beach exploring proposal calling for surf park at Dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A proposal calling for a year-round surf park — among other things — for the old Dome site will be explored by Virginia Beach.
The proposal comes from Venture Realty Group — which was selected Tuesday as the preferred developer for the site by the Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority.
Venture’s proposal calls for a mixed-use development of restaurants, shops, apartments, offices and entertainment venues. These venues will be centered on the surf park, according to the proposal.
Related: Four companies looking to develop old dome site
The development authority’s vote Tuesday creates an exclusive negotiation period that could lead to a development agreement with Venture.
Virginia Beach native and singer Pharrell Williams signed on as a partner in the project.
I’ve never forgotten my Virginia Beach roots and I look forward to creating something that will be enjoyed by everyone who lives in Hampton Roads, as well as those from across the country. As a development partner, I am excited to work together with the team to create something very special.”
Deanna LeBlanc will have more coverage on this story later today.