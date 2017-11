WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg police are searching for two men who stole a “large amount” of memory supplements from a CVS earlier this month.

Police say the theft happened Nov. 9 at the Richmond Road store. Surveillance photos of the two men were released on Tuesday.

Call Williamsburg police at 757-220-2331 or anonymously at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these men.