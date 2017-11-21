Suspect crashes stolen Jeep following chase in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A stolen Jeep was crashed in Hampton early Tuesday morning following a chase with a York County deputy.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that a deputy was called to the Yorkshire Downs area just before 5 a.m. for a suspicious person.

The deputy saw a dark-colored Jeep with its lights off, driving near Ascot Drive. The driver sped away after noticing the deputy, prompting a chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver ran a stop sign, and turned onto Hampton Highway before the deputy lost sight of the Jeep.

The deputy kept going toward Hampton, and eventually found the Jeep crashed off Commander Sheppard Boulevard.

The sheriff’s office said the Jeep ran off the road and hit a tree. Hampton police were called to the scene.

Three juveniles inside the Jeep were taken to a local hospital for treatment. This Jeep was stolen out of Newport News, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is unclear whether charges have been filed. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.