Survival Story: Rehabilitated bald eagle to return to the skies today

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday morning, biologists will return a bald eagle back to the wild after someone found it injured several months ago.

Members of the Wildlife Center of Virginia worked to heal the bird. They will release it at 11:00 Tuesday morning at the York River State Park in Williamsburg. The event is free and open to the public.

Back in September, a Poquoson resident found the injured eagle in her backyard. Biologists believe it was hit by a car. The bird had significant injuries to its right leg, feet and undersides of both wings, as well as injuries to both eyes. Vets nursed the wounds and gave the bird fluids and anti-inflammatories. Animal workers spend months helping it fly again at their facility in Waynesboro.