Special Report: Angel Gowns

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Demitri and Heather Wilson suffered a terrible loss eight years ago. Their daughter, Kennedy, was still-born.

I sat down with the Wilsons to hear their story and how compassion grew from their grief.

Heather wanted Kennedy to be buried in something special, but that wound up being more difficult than anyone thought.

“That’s always stuck with me and bothered me that she didn’t have what I would want her to be buried in,” Heather said. “So, that’s when the idea popped into my head to start making these angel gowns.”

