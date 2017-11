PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thanksgiving is in 48 hours and everyone could use some last minute ideas. Karen Husselbee from the MacArthur Center was here to give you a look at some last minute gifts and accessories for your family gathering.

Closed Thanksgiving

Free Parking Friday – Sunday

ShopMacArthur.com

(757) 627-6000

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the MacArthur Center.