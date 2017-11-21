Portsmouth officer released from hospital: ‘I’ll be back there soon’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Angelina Baaklini, the Portsmouth police officer who was shot five times on Nov. 7 while on duty, was released from the hospital Tuesday night.

A smiling Baaklini walked out of Sentara Norfolk General around 6:15 p.m. to a crowd of family, friends and fellow law enforcement officers, including a line of police vehicles with lights flashing in support.

When asked by WAVY’s Joe Fisher if she was ready to go back to work, Baaklini perked up.

“Yeah, absolutely!” she said. “They won’t let me yet, but I’ll be back there soon.”

Baaklini was shot on Hickory Street in Mount Hermon by a 15-year-old runway she was trying to arrest, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman.

After the shooting, two blood drives and a donation fund were started in support.

