Police: 7-Eleven robbed Tuesday night in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a Tuesday night armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of East Little Creek Road.
Police say they were called at 9:06 about the incident and that no one was hurt.
