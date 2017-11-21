Police: 2 girls charged after Hampton officers assaulted

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Two young girls in Hampton have been charged with assaulting police officers in an incident that happened earlier this week.

Police say a call was received Sunday afternoon for a reported runaway teenage girl on Hannah Street.

Two officers were trying to escort the 15-year-old girl to her mother’s car, when she hit both officers in the face.

As this was happening, a 12-year-old girl who was with the runaway got out of a nearby car and hit one of the officers in the back of the head. The officers were able take both girls into custody; no injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old is faced with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. The 12-year-old has also been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say both of them were taken to a local juvenile detention facility.