Person robbed at ATM inside Lynnhaven Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are searching for a man who robbed someone at a stand alone ATM inside Lynnhaven Mall, September 13.

Police say the victim was at an ATM when the cash dispensed, the suspect grabbed the money and ran out of the mall off Lynnhaven Parkway.

The suspect is described to be a 20-to-30-year-old male, about 5’5-5’6 tall, weighing between 140-150 pounds. He was wearing shorts, a dark-colored long sleeve shirt and a dark-colored ball cap with a logo on the​ front. He had a mustache and a slight goatee.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or if you know this suspect, call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

