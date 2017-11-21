Person accidentally shot in Isle of Wight by family member cleaning gun

Isle of Wight County, Va. (WAVY) — Someone was accidentally shot in the Carrsville area Tuesday night by a family member who was cleaning a gun, according to the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Department.

Lieutenant James Pope said the call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Collosse Road. Pope says both the victim and the person who accidentally fired the weapon are adults.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The cause was confirmed to be accidental and no charges were pressed.