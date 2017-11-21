Peninsula Airport Commission calls special meeting to discuss loss of public funding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – (WAVY) – State and airport officials at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport plan to meet in a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss the ongoing fight over the airport’s public funding.

In January, WAVY.com reported that the state pulled all funding from airport after state officials claimed the commission misused millions in taxpayer money. The state said the Peninsula Airport Commission used $3.5 million to pay off a private bank loan for a start-up airline. According to Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne, the funds were supposed to be used go to toward infrastructure and capital improvements projects, but instead were used to repay the loan when the now-shuttered People Express went out of business.

The commission’s former Executive Director Ken Spirito told Newport News City Council in February that he stood by the decision to use the $3.5 million in state funds. The Peninsula Airport Commission said in a statement that the funds were used legally and properly to satisfy a legal obligation.

Before the report – state officials decided to cut the airport’s funding in half by nearly $2 million a year.

The Virginia Department of Transportation released a five-month audit in June – and the state ordered the commission to pay back the money. Attorney General Mark Herring called the airport’s spending unconstitutional.

The state eventually told the commission that it didn’t have to pay back the money, but maintained that the airport had to use $3.5 million of its own money on improvement projects before full funding is re-established. State officials also required all board members to go through conflict of interest and freedom of information training. Layne has suggested the board consider term limits for members, have fewer closed sessions and start live streaming its meetings to be more transparent.

In the midst of VDOT’s audit, Layne says state lawmakers wrote new laws that requires all airports in the state to get approval from the aviation board before they spend taxpayer money.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the airport at 9:30 a.m. The commission wants to discuss the money it lost from the state and possible legal issues relating to the controversial bank loan.

Stick with WAVY.com for more on this developing story.