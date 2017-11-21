Norfolk awarded $500K to improve former Boathouse site

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It was once a local music mecca, but the Boathouse has long faded from the Norfolk scene.

Now there’s renewed interest in the site near Harbor Park.

The city was awarded $500,000 from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. The money will be used to improve the site.

The idea is that transforming the area will ripen the site for future economic opportunities.

The city is now reviewing options on how to improve the property — efforts will target the waterfront and shoreline.