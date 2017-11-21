New Construction vs. Older Home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When buying a home there is so much to consider besides style and location. The age of a home could mean getting more or less than you were expecting from your new address. Claudine Ellis deconstructs the myths about whether newer is always better and what bonuses might come with age.

Dream Girls of Real Estate

Claudine Ellis from the Dream Girls of Real Estate

DreamGirlsRealEstate.com or find them on Facebook

You can also call (757) 809-2525

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Dream Girls of Real Estate.