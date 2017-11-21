Local churches, businesses team up to hand out 1,500 turkeys, sides

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 1,500 people and their families will have a turkey on their table this Thanksgiving.

That’s thanks to 12 local churches that held a Thanksgiving meal giveaway in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Members of the churches gathered in the morning at the First Baptist Church Resource Center to hand out the turkeys and sides.

Community members say this is just one way they can give back.

“We’re doing this to bring the community together, to help those who are less fortunate that we are, to make sure that everybody has a happy and a thankful Thanksgiving because that’s what it’s all about,” said Sara Curry, a volunteer.

The turkeys were donated by local businesses, and the churches collected the additional food from their parishioners.