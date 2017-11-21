Largest cider production facility in region to open in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced a new state grant to help a cidery open a new facility in Virginia Beach.

McAuliffe announced Monday that he’d approved a $20,000 grant to Farmhouse Cidery to open the largest hard cider production facility in the region.

The new cidery will be co-located at Back Bay Brewing Company’s new Farmhouse Brewery. It will feature a tasting room in a renovated historic farmhouse and a large outdoor seating area.

“This innovative land use preserves our history and creates a new destination for the Kempsville area,” Virginia Beach Mayor Will Sessoms said in a statement. “We are also pleased to be the first cidery in the region that will focus on Virginia-made products and promote our rich agricultural heritage.”

Farmhouse will invest $750,000, create nine new jobs and purchase about 3 million pounds of apples grown in Virginia.

The City of Virginia Beach will match the state grant with its own funds.