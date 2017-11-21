In the Kitchen: Holiday Donuts!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a cannoli is your favorite Italian pastry but a donut is your go-to treat, Amazing glazed just made your day! Their “Holy Dannoli” combines the best of both worlds, and the rest of their festive delights can handle all of your holiday cravings.

Amazing Glazed

Two locations:

Virginia Beach at Kempsriver Crossing

(757) 420-0962

Chesapeake at 321 Johnstown Road

(757) 410-1388

Online at AmazingGlazed.com

You can find them on Facebook @AmazingGlazed

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Amazing Glazed.