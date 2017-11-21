In the Kitchen: Holiday Donuts!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If a cannoli is your favorite Italian pastry but a donut is your go-to treat, Amazing glazed just made your day! Their “Holy Dannoli” combines the best of both worlds, and the rest of their festive delights can handle all of your holiday cravings.
Amazing Glazed
Two locations:
Virginia Beach at Kempsriver Crossing
(757) 420-0962
Chesapeake at 321 Johnstown Road
(757) 410-1388
Online at AmazingGlazed.com
You can find them on Facebook @AmazingGlazed
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Amazing Glazed.