NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A garage fire was quickly extinguished Tuesday afternoon just south of Military Circle Mall, according to fire officials.

Firefighters say they saw smoke and flames coming out of a detached garage on Bartee St. when they arrived at 2:22 p.m., but were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.