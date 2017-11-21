Family, pets okay after late night fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A family escaped and three pets are okay after a late-night fire in rural Suffolk.

Someone called 911 around 11:30 Monday night from a home on Manning Road. That’s out in the Whaleyville area of the city. Crews say they arrived to find a large metal shop on fire. The shop was attached to the main house. The flames had spread into the attic of the home. The shop was destroyed, but crews managed to minimize the damage to the main house. The residents got out before crews arrived, but an adult male who lived there was hurt when he opened a door trying to escape. Paramedics treated him at the scene.

Firefighters helped a pet cat who was barely breathing. They also rescued two dogs. The family is displaced, and the Red Cross is helping them with another place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.