David Cassidy, 1970s teen idol, has died

NEW YORK (NBC News) — David Cassidy, the teen idol who soared to fame as the embodiment of 1970s youth in his role on “The Partridge Family,” has died. He was 67 years old.
Cassidy’s family said in a statement Tuesday night that “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.”
The death came after a close family friend said on Nov. 18 that Cassidy had been hospitalized for organ failure and needed a liver transplant.
Cassidy played the wholesome Keith Partridge on “The Partridge Family,” a sitcom about a widowed mother and five children who formed a bubblegum pop band. The popular show catapulted Cassidy to heartthrob status, and he toured the world to sing hits from it such as “I Think I Love You” before throngs of teen girls.
After serving as lead vocalist for multiple albums for the show, which aired for four seasons, Cassidy had a wildly successful breakout singing career on his own. His appearances garnered so much hysteria, media at the time referred to it as “Cassidymania.”
But it was lonely at the top: By the time the baby-faced Cassidy reached his mid-twenties, his stardom had faded, and he was unsure how to cope.