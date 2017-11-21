Chesapeake officials to vote Tuesday on joint juvenile justice center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake city officials say the current juvenile detention center in Great Bridge is aging and needs to be replaced.

Their pitch — is to partner with the state to build a joint juvenile justice center where the Chesapeake Alternative School had once been.

People who live nearby though say that’s too close for comfort.

They have concerns about the construction disturbing their peace — and they worry about their safety if there were to be an escape.

This is actually the second proposal, after residents who lived near the first proposed site spoke out in opposition.

People are expected to come out Tuesday in hopes of persuading the council to find a different spot.

