Chesapeake council to discuss proposed juvenile justice center tonight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake will again be taking up the topic of a planned juvenile justice center.

City council decided unanimously in August to delay voting on the project, which the city has described as a “rehabilitation justice center.”

The city is looking at the former site of the Chesapeake Alternative School on Minuteman Drive as a possible location.

However, people living nearby have complained about the project, saying it’s too close to their neighborhood.

Council is slated to consider an agreement with the Department of Juvenile Justice to build the center.

A group called RISE for Youth is planning to speak out against the project ahead of Tuesday night’s council meeting.

10 On Your Side will have full coverage of the meeting tonight.